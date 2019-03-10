Currie, Gilbert A. III 53, EMT, died Friday, March 8, 2019. No Services. Preceded in death by his father, Gilbert A. Currie, Jr. Survived by his mother, Deanna L. Currie; sister, Kristie L. Currie. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019