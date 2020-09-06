1/
Gilbert Pickenpaugh
1944 - 2020
January 19, 1944 - September 4, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Derby – Pickenpaugh, Gilbert
(January 19th, 1944 - September 4, 2020) Survived by wife Shirley Pickenpaugh, daughter Molly Nikkel, son Joshua Pickenpaugh, son-in-law Kevin Nikkel, and sister Jon Lou Votruba. Gilbert was a graduate of Wichita State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gilbert was a resident of Derby, KS and had worked at NCR, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems. In lieu flowers, donations may be made towards your local food bank or Alzheimer's Association chapter.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
