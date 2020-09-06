Gilbert Pickenpaugh
January 19, 1944 - September 4, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Derby – Pickenpaugh, Gilbert
(January 19th, 1944 - September 4, 2020) Survived by wife Shirley Pickenpaugh, daughter Molly Nikkel, son Joshua Pickenpaugh, son-in-law Kevin Nikkel, and sister Jon Lou Votruba. Gilbert was a graduate of Wichita State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gilbert was a resident of Derby, KS and had worked at NCR, Boeing, and Spirit Aerosystems. In lieu flowers, donations may be made towards your local food bank or Alzheimer's Association
