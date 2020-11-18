Gilford LeRoy PrichardDecember 2, 1921 - November 13, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Died in his home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:39 a.m. "Lee" as he was called was born in Hutchinson, KS. He is the son to Gilford W. Pritchard and his wife Pearl H. Cotton, both deceased. Lee had 6 brothers: Veryl, Harry, Gary, Gene, who preceded him in death. Bob and Claude Pritchard are both still living. Lee also had 3 sisters: Peggy Evans, Kathy Caudillo and Faith Ann Holm all living. Lee attended both Wichita and Hutchinson from elementary thru junior high. He went on to graduate from East High School in Wichita. At seventeen Lee surprised his family when he and a recruiter announced his enlistment into the Marine Corps. He served from 1942-1946 and fought in WW II. Lee was married a few times. No children with the first. The next, Mildred, gave birth to 3 sons: Robert Lee, Ronnie and Bill, all living. He then married Lois Macy. That's when he gained and loved dearly 6 more children: Jimmy, Donny and Danny Johnson, all deceased. Lloyd Johnson, Jerry Dody and Barbara Johnson Sisk still living. He now has numerous grand and great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Lee loved and belonged to Evening Light Church of God where he was a member of the congregation for many years. He resided in a VA Foster Home here in Wichita until his passing. The day he left us God gained a Hero. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Graveside service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N Oliver in Wichita, KS