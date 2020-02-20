Ginger P. Blair

Blair, Ginger P. 88, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Friday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 10:00am, Saturday, Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Camp and 1 great-grandchild. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Norris D. Blair; daughters, Kay Blair and Judy (Mel) Buckert; grandchildren, Jeff Mullikin, Aaron (Lindsay) Buckert, Amanda (Eric) Carter, Alicia (David) Sill, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020
