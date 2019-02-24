CLEARWATER-Trindle, Gladys E. age 92, ret. High School Business Teacher, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation, Noon-5pm, Monday, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 11am, Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Clearwater. Preceded by parents, Charles and Anna (Leonhardt) Trindle; brothers, Clint and Edward Trindle. Survivors: nephews and nieces. Memorial: First Baptist Church, 306 E. Ross, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019