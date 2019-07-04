Hinckle, Gladys M. 85, Homemaker, went to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus on July 1, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1933 in Paxico, Kansas to John and Rosa (Martens) Reiners. Survived by her husband, Del of the home; her daughters, Sheila (Robert) Whetstone of Temple, TX., Angie (Alan) Herbert of Benton, KS. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 with family present from 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service: 9 a.m. Saturday at Benton (KS) Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N Woodlawn St. Wichita, KS 67208. Memorials: Moriah Class Missionary Fund c/o of First Evangelical Free Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 4, 2019