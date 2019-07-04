Gladys M. Hinckle (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Evangelical Free Church
1825 N Woodlawn St.
Wichita, KS
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Benton (KS) Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Free Church
1825 N Woodlawn St.
Wichita, KS
Notice
Hinckle, Gladys M. 85, Homemaker, went to be with her Savior, The Lord Jesus on July 1, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1933 in Paxico, Kansas to John and Rosa (Martens) Reiners. Survived by her husband, Del of the home; her daughters, Sheila (Robert) Whetstone of Temple, TX., Angie (Alan) Herbert of Benton, KS. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 with family present from 6-8 p.m. Graveside Service: 9 a.m. Saturday at Benton (KS) Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N Woodlawn St. Wichita, KS 67208. Memorials: Moriah Class Missionary Fund c/o of First Evangelical Free Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 4, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
