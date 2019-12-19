WINFIELD-Lockyear, Gladys M. 92, of Winfield, Kansas, passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019 at Winfield Senior Living. Born October 22, 1927 in New Salem, Kansas, she was the daughter of Aubrey and Marie (Schroder) Keesey. She was raised and received her education in Winfield, graduating from Winfield High School in 1944. While a senior in high school she was selected by the Principal to begin working on her teaching certificate. After graduating and one month before her 18th birthday, she began teaching at Prairie Home, a one room schoolhouse. She would arrive at work early to carry in coal and prepare the school for the children. Recesses were spent refilling the coal and feeding and watering the horses. She was united in marriage to Edward William Lockyear in 1947. The couple made their home in Winfield and Gladys continued her career as a teacher, working at several area schools. While teaching, she attended college in the evenings until 1964, when she received her bachelor's degree from Southwestern College. She then began teaching at South Vernon School where she remained until retiring in 1991. Mr. Lockyear preceded her in death in 1990. Gladys was an avid doll collector and had a love for taking care of injured animals. She was particularly fond of birds, caring for hawks, blue jays, cardinals, and many others. She also enjoyed flying all over the country as a member of the Civil Air Patrol, including trips to NASA. Her family includes her son Allen Lockyear and wife, Mary of Winfield; a daughter Susan Jenkins of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her daughter-in-law Bethy Lockyear of Winfield; grandchildren, Jacob Lockyear, Nicholas Lockyear, Jelinda Gose, Johnathon Lockyear, Christopher Lockyear; her sisters, Faye McArtor of Winfield; Phyllis Cramer of Salina; her brother Wayne Keesey of New Salem; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen Keesey and Vern Lee, and a son Jimmie Lockyear. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. A memorial has been established Gladys' name for the Chaplin Nature Center. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. www.milesfuneralservice.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019