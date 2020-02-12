OVERLAND PARK-Abbott, Gladys Mary (Girrens) 89, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A funeral mass will be Friday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd Street in Overland Park, KS, followed by a Catholic interment on March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Road in Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities. Gladys was born on December 8th, 1930 in Schulte, KS. She married Lyle E. Abbott on Valentine's Day and devoted her life to raising two daughters in a warm and loving home. Gladys and Lyle were dedicated volunteers in their community and church. They were both master bridge players, playing together as intuitive partners, until Lyle's death in 1983. In 1996, Gladys moved to Overland Park and was actively involved with the Spirit Movers at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and continued to play bridge almost every day. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Smith and her husband, Jim of Hartland, WI, and Stacy Parkinson and her husband, Mark of Bethesda, MD. Gladys was a terrific grandmother and enormously proud of her 6 grandchildren, Jimmy, Steven, Jon, Alex, Sam and Kit; and her 2 great-grandchildren, Emilia and Mark.

