Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen Albert Just. View Sign

PHOENIX, AZ-Just, Glen Albert 80, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Glen was born in Salina, Kansas on November 5, 1938 to the late Frank and Gertrude Just, the older brother of his fraternal twin Gail, and 7th child of the happy couple. Glen graduated from Salina High School in 1956. After graduation, Glen followed the path of his older brothers by joining the military in 1957. Though he expressed his individuality by being the only one to join the Marines. In 1960, he received his honorable discharge from the Marines andmoved back to Kansas where he continued his education at Wichita State University (WSU). While in college he met and married the love of his life, Jane Windsor (Just) in 1963. During this time he also worked as a baker at the local Dillon's supermarket to support his growing family and pay for college. He graduated from WSU with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1969 and began working for Beech Aircraft Corporation (Beechcraft). Along with the new job, he moved to Bel Aire, Kansas with his family until 1987 when his career led him to relocate to Phoenix, Arizona to work for Honeywell until he retired. In his time away from work Glen was not idle. He was the handyman of the house, spending the time fixing that which failed; be it a sump pump, car engine, roof or dishwasher or building something new from a basketball court to the dog house. He was the designated driver of his children, the dance partner of his wife and consummate card player. His baking experience led him into the kitchen to create cookies, cakes and pies (especially the cherry pie) for the family or special events which was something he ensured he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was a man of good temperament, of family and friends, and of few words, but whose selfless actions and way of life spoke volumes and instilled his values within his children and grandchildren. Glen is survived by his son Wayne Just of Rio Rancho, his daughter Debbie Lane (Mark) of Phoenix, his granddaughter Kelsie Lane of Phoenix, step-granddaughters Katie Morgan (Ryan) of California and Jennie Slaughter of Phoenix, his brother Vernon Just (Judy) of Wichita, Kansas, sister Doris of McMinnville, Oregon and numerous nieces, nephews, and step great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary Thursday, April 4th with a gathering at 10:30am and the service to follow at 11:00am in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation or the .

PHOENIX, AZ-Just, Glen Albert 80, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Glen was born in Salina, Kansas on November 5, 1938 to the late Frank and Gertrude Just, the older brother of his fraternal twin Gail, and 7th child of the happy couple. Glen graduated from Salina High School in 1956. After graduation, Glen followed the path of his older brothers by joining the military in 1957. Though he expressed his individuality by being the only one to join the Marines. In 1960, he received his honorable discharge from the Marines andmoved back to Kansas where he continued his education at Wichita State University (WSU). While in college he met and married the love of his life, Jane Windsor (Just) in 1963. During this time he also worked as a baker at the local Dillon's supermarket to support his growing family and pay for college. He graduated from WSU with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1969 and began working for Beech Aircraft Corporation (Beechcraft). Along with the new job, he moved to Bel Aire, Kansas with his family until 1987 when his career led him to relocate to Phoenix, Arizona to work for Honeywell until he retired. In his time away from work Glen was not idle. He was the handyman of the house, spending the time fixing that which failed; be it a sump pump, car engine, roof or dishwasher or building something new from a basketball court to the dog house. He was the designated driver of his children, the dance partner of his wife and consummate card player. His baking experience led him into the kitchen to create cookies, cakes and pies (especially the cherry pie) for the family or special events which was something he ensured he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was a man of good temperament, of family and friends, and of few words, but whose selfless actions and way of life spoke volumes and instilled his values within his children and grandchildren. Glen is survived by his son Wayne Just of Rio Rancho, his daughter Debbie Lane (Mark) of Phoenix, his granddaughter Kelsie Lane of Phoenix, step-granddaughters Katie Morgan (Ryan) of California and Jennie Slaughter of Phoenix, his brother Vernon Just (Judy) of Wichita, Kansas, sister Doris of McMinnville, Oregon and numerous nieces, nephews, and step great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary Thursday, April 4th with a gathering at 10:30am and the service to follow at 11:00am in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation or the . Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.