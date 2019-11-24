CANTON-Scherdin, Glen Richard 62, longtime Winfield resident, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Private Family Services at later date. Glen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his step-father, Ronny Scherdin; mother, Mo (Thompson) Duncan. Survived by his sons, Sean Scherdin of Canton, KS, Matthew Scherdin, Lucas Scherdin, both of Gardner, KS; father, Larry Cramer; Sean's mother, Janet Scherdin of Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Masonic Foundation, 5835 SW 29th St., Ste. 203, Topeka, KS 66614. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019