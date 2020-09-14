1/1
Glenda Frye
1950 - 2020
Glenda Frye
June 3, 1950 - September 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Glenda Rose Elizabeth Frye, 70, passed away Friday, September 11th, 2020. She was born June 3rd, 1950 to Celestine Schneider and Mary Herbers Schneider in Nortonville, Kansas. Glenda retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 30 years of service. In her retirement, she cherished spending time with her family (including her grand doggies), playing Bingo and cards at the Senior Center, meeting her Retired Bunch for lunch, and helping her elderly friends when they needed anything. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. She left a legacy behind that will live on forever. She was preceded in death by her Daughter: Sherri Diane Panhorst (Frye); Grandson: Crew Marcus Panhorst; Parents: Celestine and Armella Schneider; Brothers: Tom and Celestine Jr. Schneider; Sisters: Alice Schneider, Pauline Durkin, Darlene House; Sisters-in-law: Marsha Schneider, Kathy Schneider, Dottie Schneider. Glenda is survived by her Daughter Cindy Frye; Grandson Tanner Frye; Brothers: Bob (Linda)Schneider , Don Schneider, David (Rhonda) Schneider, Mike (Luana) Schneider, Dennis Schneider, all of Kansas; Sisters: Marilyn (Glenn) Siebenmorgan of Kansas, Donna (Marty) Moranville of Colorado; Brothers-in-law: Russ Durkin, Johnnie House; Sister-in-law: Judy Schneider Maddox; and by several nieces and nephews, friends, and church family. Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Visitation will be one hour before and after the service.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
September 13, 2020
I am saddened by Glenda's untimely passing. She was loved by her large family and her daughter in law and grandchild. I am one of her many cousins who also
loved her also.
Julia Fahrmeier
Family
