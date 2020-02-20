Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Lee Ratliff. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ratliff, Glenda Lee passed away Feb. 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born Sept. 28, 1942 to Oren & Allouise Nell in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death Oren and Allouise Nell. Survived by her husband of 55 years Jimmie Gale Ratliff; son Todd (Kathy) Ratliff; grandchildren Tara, Ryan, and Emalee Ratliff; great-grandson Wren Allen; sister Vickey Geher; and many nieces and nephews. Glenda loved God, traveling-she had visited all the lower 48 states and Canada-and camping. She'd tell of her adventures canoeing, whitewater rafting, snow skiing, among more though there were many others she had still wished to experience. She was deeply loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Old Mission Mortuary Sat. Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a gravesite memorial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery.

