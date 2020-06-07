Morgan, Glenda Margie "Grandma Glenda", 77, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2020 at her home in Wichita, Ks. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Wed., June 10, Tanganiyka, 1000 S. Hawkins Ln., Goddard, Ks. Survived by husband, Buddy Wayne Morgan; son, Britt (Jill) Morgan; daughter, Samantha Hutchinson; grandchildren, Bradley and Bryce (Emily) Morgan, Gavin and Aiden Hutchinson, Gavin Hunter; great-grandchildren, Brock and Bryson Morgan; sisters, Maryln (Jim) Dryden, Vicky (Bill) Johnson, Diedra (Randy) Eck, Peggy (Mike) Thompson; brothers, Doug (Kathy) Hoover, Jeff (Vanessa) Hoover, Steve Hoover; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Georgia, Tami, and Kaci for all the love and care you showed her.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.