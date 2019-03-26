Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Patterson. View Sign

Patterson, Glenda 64, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Lake Helen, Fl. She was born in Chanute, Ks. on Sept. 16, 1954. Glenda graduated from Chanute schools and from Topeka Business School. She moved to Wichita where she worked as an oil accountant, retiring in 2016. Glenda loved gardening and collecting antiques. She is survived by her parents, George and Meredith Riker of Bella Vista, Ar., her husband Don Patterson, sons Jay Newell and James Newell (Christine) and three granddaughters, Tristyn, Larrissa and Brynn of Lake Helen, Fl., her sister Lana Worley of Aledo, Tx, brother Ted Riker of Wichita and brother Tye Riker of Denver, N.C. She will be deeply missed by family and friends and will live in our hearts forever. Memorial arrangements to be made at a later time in Chanute, Ks.

