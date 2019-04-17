Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glendle Ray Tole. View Sign

Tole, Glendle Ray passed away April 12, 2019. Glen moved to Wichita as a young boy and graduated in 1950 from Plane View High School. He played football for Friends University for two years before joining the Marine Corps for eight years, playing football for the Marines as well. Glen retired from the Wichita Fire Department then spent many years as a truck driver in the Wichita area. Glen was a member of the Sunflower Masonic Lodge; the Midian Shrine Center of Wichita and the Scottish Rite. His volunteer work included many trips transporting children to the Shrine hospital in St. Louis. Glen was preceded in death by his parents Wilce and Mildred and his wife Linda. He is survived by a sister, Betty Norton (Richard); children, Sharron Boyd of Mexico; Cindy Montgomery (Jim) of Rose Hill; Raymond (Paula) of Andover; David of Colby; Jamie Ray of Tucson and Kristy Helstern (Roger) of Wichita; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations made to Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita Firefighter's Relief Association or the Midian Shrine Center-Plane of Mercy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00, April 20th at Faith Baptist Church in Andover.



Tole, Glendle Ray passed away April 12, 2019. Glen moved to Wichita as a young boy and graduated in 1950 from Plane View High School. He played football for Friends University for two years before joining the Marine Corps for eight years, playing football for the Marines as well. Glen retired from the Wichita Fire Department then spent many years as a truck driver in the Wichita area. Glen was a member of the Sunflower Masonic Lodge; the Midian Shrine Center of Wichita and the Scottish Rite. His volunteer work included many trips transporting children to the Shrine hospital in St. Louis. Glen was preceded in death by his parents Wilce and Mildred and his wife Linda. He is survived by a sister, Betty Norton (Richard); children, Sharron Boyd of Mexico; Cindy Montgomery (Jim) of Rose Hill; Raymond (Paula) of Andover; David of Colby; Jamie Ray of Tucson and Kristy Helstern (Roger) of Wichita; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations made to Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita Firefighter's Relief Association or the Midian Shrine Center-Plane of Mercy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00, April 20th at Faith Baptist Church in Andover. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close