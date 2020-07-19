Jones, Glenn E. 74, of Wichita, KS passed away on Wed. July 15, 2020 in Wichita. Glenn was born the son of Loren Jones and Juanita Simms Jones on August 16, 1945 in Parsons, KS. Glenn served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was precede in death by his father, step-father; Clarence Simms, Jr., brother; Loren Jones, Jr., sister; Toy Jones. Survivors include his loving mother; Juanita Simms, sister; Romona Simms-Henry, nephew; D'Wayne Henry, nieces; Monica Barnes, Aaliyah Collins. Graveside will be 10am on Sat. July 18, 2020 at Kechi Cemetery, 6497 N. Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name and loving memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
.