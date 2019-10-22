Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn H. Crocker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PIPER-Crocker, Glenn H. beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Glenn entered this world on March 13, 1925 in Maize, Kansas, the youngest of nine siblings. After high school, he enrolled in the Naval Air Force and trained to fly fighter planes off aircraft carriers. When WWII ended, Glenn moved to Chicago, where he earned a mechanical engineering degree at Northwestern University and met the love of his life, Ellen Kehus, from Tapiola, Michigan. They were married on February 9, 1946. For the next twenty-plus years, Glenn marketed and sold commercial filtration products in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. In 1971, he created The Crocker Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, a manufacturer's representative business that thrived under his leadership until 1994, when he retired. He spent twelve active and happy years traveling overseas and through all fifty states with his beloved "Ellie." Glenn moved to Bonner Springs, Kansas in 2008, where he enjoyed golf and lake living up until entering a memory care household in Piper, Kansas. Glenn is survived by his daughter, Pamela Crocker-Ely; his son, James Crocker; his grandson, Matthew Crocker; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Crocker Connors; his granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Anderson Crocker; and his two great-grandsons, Martin and Hudson. Donations may be made to , Heart of America Chapter, 3846 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Glenn will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Elo Cemetery near Tapiola, Michigan. Local services will be held at a later date in Maize, Kansas

