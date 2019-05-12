PORT ST LUCIE, FL-Greider, Glenn H. 95, Port St Lucie, Fl died on March 22, 2019. Glenn was born March 18, 1924 in Preston, Ks. Until retiring to Florida, he spent his growing up and career in Wichita, Ks. Glenn was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Marine Corp from 1942 to 1946. A graduate of Wichita North High School, Glenn had a 41 year career with Boeing Company, the major years spent in the Modification Center. He also worked as a consultant for Boeing with Alsalam Aircraft Co. in Saudi Arabia. He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy and a son, Gregory. Survivors include wife, Mary, son, Jack (Ruth), step-son, J. Douglas Fry (Pamela), step-daughter, Michelle Kelly (John), grandchildren, Darci Lechtner (Lance), Birianna Morphis (John), Adrienne English (James), Lauren Riddle (Drew), Jason Fry (Joy), Danielle Tipping, Jessica Willis (Dominique), Easton Fry (Blair), Landon Fry, and several great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019; 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wichita, Ks. Memorial contributions may be sent to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201SE Indian St, Stuart, Florida, 34997. Arrangements by Martin Funeral Home, Port St Lucie, FL.PORT ST LUCIE, FL-Greider, Glenn H.

