Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Hoskinson. View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM 1501 State Street Augusta , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Hoskinson, Glenn AUGUSTA - Dr. Glenn E. Hoskinson, DVM, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Glenn was born in Stafford, KS on August. 10, 1933 to the late Lizzie (Stewart) and Willie Hoskinson. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1951 and went on to earn a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University in 1957. He was joined in marriage to Eleanor Phelps on August 7, 1955 in Mt. Hope, KS. In 1959 they established Hoskinson Animal Clinic in Augusta, KS. Later, as the practice grew, they changed the name to Augusta Animal Clinic. He loved every moment of his profession, taking care of God's creatures great and small. He often said that he never "worked" a day in his life. Every day was a true joy! During his 44 years of practice he worked with many people interested in veterinary medicine and became a beloved friend and mentor to them. Glenn retired from veterinary medicine in 2003 due to his fight with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He won his battle with cancer and continued to live a full and healthy life. He loved the Augusta community and was proud to be a local business owner. Glenn loved to spend time with his family. Together they enjoyed taking trip to Oregon, Branson, and Colorado and going on many fun adventures. There was never a dull moment when Glenn was around! His thrill was the "road less traveled". Besides practicing veterinary medicine, he enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, playing games, woodworking, photography, stained g.lass, and loved being in the outdoors. He had an insatiable curiosity and never stopped learning. He was generous and loved to share with others. His daily goal was to have a happy day filled with fun and laughter. He never grew up, was a child at heart, and over the years enjoyed spending time with his daughters, granddaughters, great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. He loved to joke and found pure delight in making others laugh and have fun. His smile was contagious and lit up a room. The most important thing to Glenn was his faith and sharing the love of Christ with others. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Augusta. His kind, gentle, tender hearted and caring spirit will be missed by his many friends and family members. In his own words, "It was a life well lived". He had no regrets. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Phelps) Hoskinson; his daughters, Blenda Hoskinson of Winfield, Connie Taylor and husband Greg Taylor of Augusta; also survived by grandchildren Sarah Lybarger (Eric) of Winfield and Beth Bartholomew (Erik) of Pocatello, ID; great grandchildren: Victoria Lybarger, Emily Werner, Olivia Lybarger, Eli Bartholomew and Rileah Bartholomew. He is survived by his brother Jack Hoskinson of Norman, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Merlyn Hoskinson of Stafford, KS. Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Memorials: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, First Baptist Church 1501 State Street Augusta, KS 67010, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202, Shawnee Mission, KS 66202, or at KSU Foundation for the school of veterinary medicine. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan, KS 66502; please indicate fund M47280.

Hoskinson, Glenn AUGUSTA - Dr. Glenn E. Hoskinson, DVM, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Glenn was born in Stafford, KS on August. 10, 1933 to the late Lizzie (Stewart) and Willie Hoskinson. He graduated from Stafford High School in 1951 and went on to earn a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University in 1957. He was joined in marriage to Eleanor Phelps on August 7, 1955 in Mt. Hope, KS. In 1959 they established Hoskinson Animal Clinic in Augusta, KS. Later, as the practice grew, they changed the name to Augusta Animal Clinic. He loved every moment of his profession, taking care of God's creatures great and small. He often said that he never "worked" a day in his life. Every day was a true joy! During his 44 years of practice he worked with many people interested in veterinary medicine and became a beloved friend and mentor to them. Glenn retired from veterinary medicine in 2003 due to his fight with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He won his battle with cancer and continued to live a full and healthy life. He loved the Augusta community and was proud to be a local business owner. Glenn loved to spend time with his family. Together they enjoyed taking trip to Oregon, Branson, and Colorado and going on many fun adventures. There was never a dull moment when Glenn was around! His thrill was the "road less traveled". Besides practicing veterinary medicine, he enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, playing games, woodworking, photography, stained g.lass, and loved being in the outdoors. He had an insatiable curiosity and never stopped learning. He was generous and loved to share with others. His daily goal was to have a happy day filled with fun and laughter. He never grew up, was a child at heart, and over the years enjoyed spending time with his daughters, granddaughters, great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. He loved to joke and found pure delight in making others laugh and have fun. His smile was contagious and lit up a room. The most important thing to Glenn was his faith and sharing the love of Christ with others. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Augusta. His kind, gentle, tender hearted and caring spirit will be missed by his many friends and family members. In his own words, "It was a life well lived". He had no regrets. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor (Phelps) Hoskinson; his daughters, Blenda Hoskinson of Winfield, Connie Taylor and husband Greg Taylor of Augusta; also survived by grandchildren Sarah Lybarger (Eric) of Winfield and Beth Bartholomew (Erik) of Pocatello, ID; great grandchildren: Victoria Lybarger, Emily Werner, Olivia Lybarger, Eli Bartholomew and Rileah Bartholomew. He is survived by his brother Jack Hoskinson of Norman, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Merlyn Hoskinson of Stafford, KS. Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. A Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Memorials: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333, First Baptist Church 1501 State Street Augusta, KS 67010, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202, Shawnee Mission, KS 66202, or at KSU Foundation for the school of veterinary medicine. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan, KS 66502; please indicate fund M47280. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close