Boydston, Glenn M. Age 80, Former truck driver passed away on July 12, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Allen, Darnell (Mary Jean) Boydston; brother, Leonard "Jr" Boydston; three grandchildren, Michael, Adrian & Avery Boydston; three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; parents; sister, Daisy Mayberry. Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with family present from 3-5 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. A memorial has been established in his name with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019