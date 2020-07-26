CLEARWATER-Ziesenis, Glenn R. age 77, owner 4Z Manufacturing, inventor of RodHandler, an Avid sand dune buggy enthusiast since 1968, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Memorial Services Sat, Aug. 8th, 2-4pm, 4Z Manufacturing, 1704 S. Bauer, Wichita. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Mildred (Slocum) Ziesenis. Survivors: wife of 54 years, Sylvia; son, Cary (Paula Bradt) Ziesenis; daughter, Brenda (Ted) Reed, all of Clearwater; sister, Chestene (Rex) Weeks of Ft. Worth, TX; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Paralyzed Veterans of America
"PVA
", 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67218. www.wsmortuary.com