MULVANE-Jones, Glenn Rex passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, friends, and caregivers on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Glenn was born in Moline, Kansas on November 19, 1929. He was preceded in death by his mother Ada Mae Jones and his father Orville Glenn Jones; his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Phyllis; brother, Merle Jones, and sister, Bonnie Wesson. He is survived by his daughters, Glenda Thornton (Wichita) and Lisa Jones (Mulvane); grandsons Trevor (Erwin) Thornton (Mulvane) and Tyler Thornton (Los Angeles). After attending East High School in Wichita, Glenn enlisted in the Army where he served as a cook during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home, he began his career at Boeing where he worked as a supervisor in the blueprint shop for forty years. He loved the outdoors. Whether he was fishing or hunting or mowing a lawn, so upon retiring, he worked for Senter-Smith Mortuaries in Mulvane as a lawn and landscaper for almost ten years. His passion was watching sporting events. Whether sitting at a ball field or sitting in his recliner, he watched it all. From football to UFC fights and everything in between. Please join us to celebrate the life of a man whose smile seemed to be meant for anyone receiving it. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 21st, at The Mulvane Christian Church. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 20th, at Smith Family Mortuaries in Mulvane from 1-8 PM with family present 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to The Mulvane Christian Church.



