Hendershot, Glenna (O'Hara) Was born near Partridge, KS August 8, 1926 to her parents, Carl and Hazel O'Hara. She attended Partridge Rural Elementary School, Partridge High School and Emporia State Teachers College. She married Maurice Hendershot August 14, 1949. They moved to Wichita where he finished 2 years at WSU and they lived most of their 67 married years. She was a member of 1st United Methodist Church since 1953, where she helped with many projects. She sang in the church choir for 50+ years and taught preschool there for 17 years. She is survived by her son, Ron (Daisy) and daughter, Ann (Jarett). She has 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her brother, Duane. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Vada and sister-in-law Gail. Visitation with be Thursday from 12-7 p.m. with a Graveside service held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver. Memorials have been established with First United Methodist Church Choir, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202 and/or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206.