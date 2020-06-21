Andover - Bell, Glennis Veryl 93, was called home to her savior on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Glennis was born on Monday, September 20, 1926 at home to Floyd Monroe and Dorothy Garnet (Sloan) Wolf. She grew up on the farm, and attended Andover school, graduating in 1944. In 1945, she married Walter Edward Bell while he was serving in the U S Navy, at the home in which she was born. Glennis worked for Boeing Aircraft during the war and as secretary for several local firms in addition to being a homemaker, wife and Mother. In 1962, she graduated from Wichita University with a teaching degree. Glennis taught at Ingalls and other Wichita elementary schools during her 25 year career. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church at Santa Fe Lake all of her adult life, and also joined Andover Faith Baptist Church in her senior years. Glennis was very involved in Andover Alumni Assn, Andover FCE, the Senior Center and the Andover Museum. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and was an avid reader. Glennis is survived by her two sons Warren (Linda) Bell of Burlington and Terry (Jo Ellen) Bell of Benton; four grandchildren, Seth (Lorrie) of Burlington, Brandon (Meredith) of Marshalltown, Iowa, Jason, Jessica (Matt) all of Wichita; six great-grandchildren, Sage, Rhett, Levi, Eliza, Vivian, and Lilly; a sister-in-law Marilyn Wolf of Wichita; and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Glennis is preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband in 1999, her two brothers Ted L. Wolf and Jack D. Wolf and her sister-in-law Donna Francis Wolf. Visitation with family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26th both at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta. The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Central Baptist Church in Augusta or Faith Baptist Church in Andover, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home. Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.