HAYSVILLE-Montgomery, Glennys Mayree 79, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Interment to follow 1:00 pm at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman. She was preceded in death by her father, William Matthews; mother, Ina (Howell) Redenbaugh; son, Marvin Montgomery; and brother, Doyle Matthews. Glennys is survived by her son, Aaron (Becky) Montgomery; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Redenbaugh. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita KS 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020