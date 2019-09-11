Jenkinson, Gloria Ann 84, former INTRUST Bank employee, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 8, 2019. Born to Francis and Beulah (Lewis) Settergren on May 3, 1935 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents. Gloria is survived by her husband of 66 years, Tom Jenkinson; children, Nancy (Richard) Castiglione, Becky Jenkinson; brother, Richard (Karen) Settergren; grandchildren, Gabe (Donna) Castiglione, Sean (Beth) Castiglione, Zachary Castiglione; and great-grandchildren, Bridon Castiglione, Jasmine Castiglione, Westley Bright and Shelby Castiglione. A memorial service was held on Tue., Sept. 10 at the Life Care Center, in Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019