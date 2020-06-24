Spencer, Gloria D. age 85, was born on March 26, 1935 in Dodge City, KS to Samuel and Minnie (Parton) Crebs she was the youngest of their 6 children, she passed away on June 22, 2020. Gloria grew up in Mullinville and graduated from Plainview High School in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and her husband Keith of 55 years. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her children and grandchildren, Michael (Pat) Spencer, Christopher (JoAnn) Spencer, Robert (Karen) Spencer and Brenda (Chuck) Hess, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Davis. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.