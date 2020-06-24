Gloria D. Spencer
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spencer, Gloria D. age 85, was born on March 26, 1935 in Dodge City, KS to Samuel and Minnie (Parton) Crebs she was the youngest of their 6 children, she passed away on June 22, 2020. Gloria grew up in Mullinville and graduated from Plainview High School in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and her husband Keith of 55 years. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her children and grandchildren, Michael (Pat) Spencer, Christopher (JoAnn) Spencer, Robert (Karen) Spencer and Brenda (Chuck) Hess, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Davis. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved