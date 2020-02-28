Baird, Gloria J. passed away on February 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Ida May Willson-Morris and John Loyd Morris, her husband Robert T. Baird and granddaughter Ashley Ellison. Survived by children Debbie Ellison from West Plains, MO, Steven Baird of Parsons, KS, Barbara (Steve) Johnson of Valley Center, KS; grandchildren Jeffery (Amanda) Baird of Wright City, MO, Chelsea Ellison of West Plains, MO, Brittany (Alex) Wiebe of Peabody, KS, Jeremy Kennedy of Valley Center, KS, Kendra Johnson of Valley Center, KS, Cody Johnson of Valley Center, KS; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lakeview from 5 - 7 p.m., Funeral Service same location Saturday, February 29 at 2 p.m. Memorials in her name can be sent to Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd. #122, Wichita, KS, 67205.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020