Butler-Smith, Pastor Gloria Jean born October 12, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio and passed away April 20, 2019 in Wichita, KS. She was Pastor & Mother Co-Founder of Faith Temple Full Gospel & Kansas State Women's Supervisor Full Gospel Pentecostal Missionary Association. Survived by son, Terry Lamar Smith; sisters, Joyce Marie Davis and Margaret Elaine Williams; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Wake Service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Faith Temple Full Gospel. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019