DERBY-Kilian, Gloria Laverne 84, passed away Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. She was born August 22nd, 1935 to Gail Hamilton and Norma Welch Hamilton in South Haven, Kansas. Gloria was the Dean and Professor of St. Mary of the Plains College School of Nursing. She was active in the community and served on many boards and organizations. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; granddaughter, Kristy; great-grandson, Mickey; brothers, Donald and Vernon Hamilton. Gloria is survived by her sons, Craig (Lori), Curtis (Bev); grandchildren, Rhiannon Robertson (Doug), Steven Kilian (Abby), Kelli Kurtz (Kevin), Loren Kilian (Melissa), Bryan Ronk (Julie), Justin Ronk (Samantha); 15 great-granchildren. Visitation: Sunday, December 29th, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, 67037. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Smith Mortuary. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Public Library, 1600 E Walnut Grove Rd, Derby, KS 67037. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019