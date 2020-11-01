1/1
Gloria N. Plopa
October 25, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 93, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, under the wonderful care of Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Gloria was born in Cecil, Pennsylvania, to Victor and Nette Nonclerg. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 65 years, Ed. Gloria is survived by her son, Edward M. (Deb); grandson, Brian (Ashlee), and great-granddaughter, Haley. A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please view memorials and extended obituary at www.dlwichita.com. Funeral services provided by Downing and Lahey Mortuary West.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
