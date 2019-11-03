|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Joseph Berscheidt.
Berscheidt, Gordon Joseph 85, retired oil businessman, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm; Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lakin-Comanche Cemetery, Ellinwood, KS. Gordon was a private pilot, certified scuba diver, avid fisherman, sharpshooter, and a proud lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. Preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Pauline (Kimpler) Berscheidt; sister, Connie Kennedy; daughter, Emily Bauer; son-in-law, Charles Green. Survived by his companion, Judy Cunningham-Schenkel; children, Kathy Green of Hutchinson, KS, Karen (Rex) Befort, Kristie Berscheidt, both of Wichita, KS, Kevin (Lisa) Berscheidt of Marlow, OK, Shelly Schenkel of Colorado Springs, CO, Karen (A.D.) Vacek of Western, NE, Jo Ann (Robert) Baier of Andover, KS; brother, Paul Berscheidt of Great Bend, KS; grandchildren, Todd (Christina) Johnson, Ryan (Vanessa) Rohlman, Stephanie (Nico) Roesler, Nicholas O'Donnell, Tyler Yoder, Landon Yoder, D.J. (Jennifer) Johnson, Jill Holliman, Jared Baier, Julianne (Steven) Leitzel, Scott Rickman. Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|