Steinkrauss, Gordon R. 88, passed away on October 5, 2019. Gordon was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church and its Double Ring Class, had a love for the Botanica Gardens, and participated in Optimist Club. He was a loving husband to Judith for 56 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Jeanne (Gary) Brooks and Ann Atkins; brother, Eugene of WI; sister, Elaine of WI; 5 granddaughters and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Chapel on Oct. 19th, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019