Schutt, Gordon Thomas 92, passed away Monday March 11, 2019. Born August 31, 1926 to Thomas and Bertha (Downs) Schutt at the family farm, Neligh, NE. He attended Neligh Schools and graduated from Neligh High School. He was a retired machine operator at Cessna. A member of the Haysville United Methodist Church, a private pilot and an avid square dancer, a member of the Cessquares and several other square dance clubs. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kenneth & Melvin; sister, Marion Austin; son, John; grandson, Jason; granddaughter, Stacie. Survivors wife of 74 years, Irma; son, Rob (Mary) Boise, ID; daughter-in-law, Vickie Wichita, KS; grandsons, Ryan & David Tacoma, WA, Stephen Albania, Mark Wichita, KS; granddaughter, Sara Smith, Honolulu, HI; 4 great grandsons & 3 great granddaughters. Visitation with family present, will be 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 13 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service 10:30 am Thursday, March 14, Haysville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haysville United Methodist Church, 601 E. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060 or Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd., #122, Wichita, KS 67205.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019

