Grace Brooks
1930 - 2020
Grace Brooks
January 18, 1930 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Grace Brooks, 90, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita.
Grace Margaret Brooks was born January 18, 1930 in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Jay and Eva Andrews. She was proud to grow up on the land her grandfather, O.J. Andrews homesteaded in 1866 near Bloom, Kansas. She graduated from Bloom High School where she played trombone in the all-girl band. She married William "Bill" Brooks in 1948 at the Bloom Methodist Church. She was a stay-at-home mother for ten years before she went back to school. She received her bachelor's degree from McPherson College in 1964, her master's degree in 1969 and her Ph.D. from Purdue University in 1974. She taught in elementary schools in Ohio, Indiana and Kansas. Her career then led her to University teaching at Purdue University, Bethany Nazarene College and Friends University in Wichita. She served on the Board of Trustees for Southwestern College in Winfield.
Grace's interests included travel, clubs, church activities, symphony, the zoo, musicals, and opera concerts, but most importantly sharing good times with her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wichita and was a leader of United Methodist Women. She was also a member of DAR and wrote several genealogy books about her family history. She enjoyed the many programs, art exhibits and events at Larksfield Place and in the greater Wichita community.
Survivors include: 4 children, Susan (Tom) Elliott, Valparaiso, Indiana; Steve (Evelyn) Brooks, St. Joseph, Missouri; Randy (Shirley) Brooks, Taylorville, Illinois; and Debra (Mike) Springer, Yukon, Oklahoma; sister Ivy Webster, Great Bend; brother-in-law Bruce Brooks, Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law, LaDee Arbuckle, Larned; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly (Gene) McDougall, Jennifer (Rob) Nolan, Taryn (Mike) Handlon, Cory (Taylor) Brooks, Casey (Chelsey) Brooks, Alan (Amanda) Brooks, Arik (Laura) Brooks, Jessica Grace (Jacob) Sebok, Brent (Whitney) Springer, and Bradley Springer; and 17 great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace, Colin, Cara, Avery, Ryan, Delaney, Lindsey Grace, Ashley, Tyler, Delilah, Thatcher, Stevie, Brody, Bennett, Beau, Grady, and Emery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brooks; parents, Jay and Eva Andrews; stepmother, Ruth Andrews; siblings, Donald Andrews, Anna Mae Andrews, and Arlene James; and great-granddaughter, Eva Noelle Brooks.
Memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Cindy Watson at 10:00 am Saturday morning, September 26th at the First United Methodist Church on North Broadway in Wichita. The burial will be at 4:00 pm in the afternoon Saturday at the Bucklin Cemetery, Bucklin, Kansas with Rev. Brad Zimmerman officiating.
The family suggests memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church in Wichita in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
SEP
26
Burial
04:00 PM
Bucklin Cemetery
