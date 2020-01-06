Crane, Grace Charlene 89, of Wichita, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 24, at Wesley Hospital, of complications from pneumonia. Charlene was born February 18, 1930 in Randall, Jewell county, Kansas. She attended nursing school and Wichita Business College in Wichita, and was a long-time employee of Southwestern Bell/AT&T. She is a member of the Pioneers in Communications society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell M. and Virginia P. Crane, her sister Beth I. Siefers, and by her long-time friend Claire Lorraine Colaw. She and Lorraine traveled extensively all over the world after their retirement, and contributed to many charities in Wichita and elsewhere, including Botanica, Music Theater, The Art Museum, Sedgwick County Zoo, and many others. She was a long time Riverside resident. She is survived by her cousin, Donna Lou Slaght of Eugene, Oregon, and by many close friends, who will miss her dearly. Services will be held at Old Mission Mortuary, 3424 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67220. There will be a public viewing At 4-8 PM on January 9, with a memorial service at 1:30 PM on January 10, In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Botanica Gardens.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 6, 2020