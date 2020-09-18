1/1
Grace R. Switzer
1919 - 2020
Grace R. Switzer
May 2, 1919 - September 13, 2020
McPherson, Kansas - Grace Switzer, 101, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Cedars. Grace was born on May 2, 1919, in Everett, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; her parents, Albert and Jennie Ritchey; and three sisters, Hilda Middlekauf, Florence Baker, and MaryAlice Fasold. Grace attended Juniata College with a degree in Home Economics, became a teacher, and then joined Church World Service during World War II. She met and married Roscoe Switzer on Dec. 4, 1946, in Brussels, Belgium. After their relief service overseas, they moved to Wichita and remained active in their volunteer work. They raised five children, David (Lorna), Bob (Denise), Lynda French, Sharon Stevens (Jim), and Debbie Hottle (Bryan). They had 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, whom she cherished immensely. Grace had a daycare center in her home and was a member of the Church of the Brethren. Named Emma, she went by Grace, which suited her well. May the Grace and kindness that she shared continue as her legacy. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at White Chapel Cemetery in Wichita. Memorials may be made to Wichita Church of the Brethren or Juniata College.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4408 West Central
Wichita, KS 67212
3169458108
