Sr. Gracelyn SoignetMay 19, 1938 - September 14, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Sr. Gracelyn Soignet, a Sister of St. Joseph for 64 years, entered eternal life Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in New Orleans, LA May 19, 1938 to Michael Soignet and Grace Walker Soignet, She and her older brother Donald were the only children in the family. Her elementary education was at St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School and St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge, LA from which graduated in May 1956. After high school graduation she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in New Orleans, LA on Sept. 8, 1956, received the habit June 12, 1957, and made first vows June 8, 1959 and final vows August 1, 1964.For ministry preparation, she earned a BA in Education from St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans in Special Education, LPN from Jefferson Vo Tech in New Orleans. Her teaching ministry was in parochial schools in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. In January of 1980 at the request of the Congregation, she became a certified Licensed Practical Nurse and began working with the elderly which made her truly happy. From 1983-1999 she worked with the elderly at Nazareth Inn, followed by moving to the St. Joseph Mirabeau complex as administrator for those Sisters residing in assisted living. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005 destroyed the Center in New Orleans, first 7 Sisters, followed by others throughout the years, moved to the Wichita Center of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sr. Gracelyn continued to care for the Sisters in Marian Hall skilled nursing until her own failing health needs no longer permitted her to care for others. She then took up residence in Marian Hall where she once ministered.In addition to the members of the Congregation, Sr. Gracelyn is survived by her brother Donald Soignet and his wife Jeanne.Due to the current Covid Pandemic, services will be held privately only for residents of Mt. St. Mary Convent with interment to follow in the convent cemetery.