Grant D. Linsley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linsley, Grant D. 52, Comcare Case Manager and U.S. Navy Veteran, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his mother, Anna Linsley, survivors include his father, Ray Linsley; fiancée, Vicki Latimer; grandmother, Bonnie Linsley; brother, Jim (Linsey) Houston; sister, Marty Henshaw; and aunt, Jana Harrell. Grant was active for over 30 years in Narcotics Anoymous helping many people in their times of need. He will be greatly missed. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved