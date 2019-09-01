Boehringer, Grant F. 65, aka HALF-BOB, Rogues Motorcycle Club Chaplain went to be with Jesus Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a gifted guitarist & songwriter. He officiated numerous weddings & funerals, hauled freight, rode his motorcycle all over the USA & shared his faith testimony with anyone who would listen. Preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ellen Boehringer. Grant is survived by his wife, Flo and his father, Marion Boehringer. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept 7, 2019 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S Broadway Wichita, KS. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019