DERBY-Adams, Grant Wayne 50, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Celebration of Grant's life will be announced at a later date. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Adams. Grant is survived by his three children, Hailey Dawn Gutierrez (Felix Henry), Kody Wayne Adams, and Riley Parker Adams; grandchildren, Lucas Henry Gutierrez and Sophia Dawn Gutierrez; mother, Edie Marie Vogt; brother, Grady Alan Adams (Katherine Louise); step grandmother, Eunice Marie Pulver; and stepmother, Ethel Marie Adams.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2020