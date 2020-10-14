Greg Arbuckle
February 4, 1972 - October 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Arbuckle, Greg, beloved son, proud father and loyal friend, entered into his eternal rest on Oct. 10, 2020, at age 48. Born on Feb. 4, 1972, in Wichita. Greg attended school in Valley Center and graduated from Metro-Meridian High School, Wichita, in 1990. He received various certificates from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, WSU, and in several trades that came naturally to his mechanically-inclined mind. Greg was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved seeing the great outdoors from the back of his Harley. He lived fearlessly, drove fast and furiously, and liked his music ear-splittingly loud. He was a dedicated hard worker and spoke admiringly of his Grandpa Loyd's work ethic. Greg was employed as an electrician at Western Industries in Winfield, and previously at NPC in Valley Center. Greg is survived by his sons, Andrew J. and Landon C. Arbuckle; fiancé, Ruby Ruiz; parents, Barry and Janice Arbuckle; sister, Amanda (Matthew) Wyatt; nephew, Jackson Wyatt; aunts and uncle, David (Sherry) Arbuckle, Connie (Phil) Fullerton, Jerry (Sallie) Rees and Zeny Rees; grandmother, Helen L. Arbuckle and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by Landon's mother, Donalyn Arbuckle; his uncle, Douglas William Rees; grandparents Lillie and Frank Rees, and Loyd Arbuckle. Celebration of Life will be held at First MB Church, 8000 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 am. A memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219. www.cochranmortuary.com