Service Information Price & Sons Funeral Home 401 S Washington St Scott City , KS 67871 (620)-872-2116

DIGHTON-Strong, Greg T. age 57, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas due to complications resulting from a stroke. He was born on August 28, 1962 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Robert and Donna (Gloege) Strong. Greg graduated from Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kansas and went on to attend Wichita State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon (Kansas Eta Chapter). He was a resident of Dighton, Kansas since 1993 moving from Wichita, Kansas. Greg was Publisher of Feedlot Magazine, which he ran together with his father, and with the support of Annita Lorimor, for over 25 years. He was a member of Pheasants Forever, National Ag Media Association, the KLA and NCBA. On October 13, 2006 he married Andie Trembley at Camp Lakeside in Scott City, Kansas. She survives. Survivors include his wife Andie Strong of Scott City, Kansas, Sister - Brenda Strong of Chicago, Illinois, Brother In Law - Brian Jones of Chicago, Illinois, Step-Mother - Virginia Strong of Dighton, Kansas, and three beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his Parents. Memorial Services will be held at a later date and time this spring in Cuchara, Colorado. Memorials can be made to the Finney County Humane Society in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no calling times.

