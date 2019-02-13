Friend, Gregory D. passed away on February 8, 2019. He was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, and graduated from Wichita South High School. He is survived by his son, Eric of Emporia, KS; and his half-siblings: Phillip Coats, Sarah Sumpter (Kyle) and Austin Coats. He is also survived by brothers: Douglas of Tarpon Springs, FL, Brian of Burden, KS; and sisters: Marla Patchel of Morgonton, NC and Paulie Friend of Marion, IA. A Celebration of Life will be officiated by Marla Patchel at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Emporia, Kansas. Inurnment will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Rose Hill, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Corner House in care of Charter Funerals.

