SALINA-Keeling, Gregory Dean 52, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 16th, at Salina Regional Health Center, Kansas. Gregory was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 10, 1967, a son of Edith (Edson) and Fred Keeling of Braman, Oklahoma. Gregory is also survived by brothers, Brian Keeling, of Belle Plaine, Kansas, Brad Keeling, of Mulvane, Kansas, and Christopher Keeling, of Mulvane, Kansas; lifelong friend, Larry Kolzow, of Salina, Kansas; and multiple nieces and nephews. Cremation has been chosen and memorial services will be held at a later date. For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook. A Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020