Reynolds, Gregory Keith Age 64, retired Textron employee, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, October 7, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Tuesday, October 8, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ann Reynolds; and his brother, Donnie Reynolds. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Shellie; his children, Wesley Reynolds, of Mulvane, Daniel Reynolds (Nicole), of Derby, Marin Reynolds, of Derby, and Skyeler Reynolds (Brook), of Derby; sisters, Cheryl Benedict, Sheila Reynolds and Sandra Born; grandchildren, Cole, Cooper, Reid and Luke Reynolds. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019