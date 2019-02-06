HAYSVILLE-Arrington, Gregory Lee Passed away on Wed, January 30, 2019 at the age 48. Visitation held Wed, Feb. 6, from 6-8pm, with funeral service Thurs, Feb. 7, at 11:00 am, both at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his mother, Catherine. Survived by his wife, Crystal Arrington; children, Dylan, Dakota, Destiny and Dalton Arrington; father, Randall (Wanda) Arrington; siblings, Diana (Rodney) Chaffin, Steven (April) Arrington, Wendy McConnell and Tina Arrington; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials made to The National Suicide Prevention, PO Box 999, Lawrence, KS 66044. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019