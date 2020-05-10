Gregory Lee Sanderson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanderson, Gregory Lee 59, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mulvane, KS. A private graveside will be held at Kechi Cemetery and a memorial service will be held a later date. Greg was born in Wichita, KS on June 9, 1960, to the late Tulla (Cornelius) and Parley Sanderson. He retired as a machinist and had worked for Boeing and Spirit. Following retirement, he was an instructor at WSU Tech. Greg enjoyed golfing and Indycar racing. He was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan! He is survived by: son, Jay Sanderson and wife Aimee of Douglass, KS; daughter, Jennie Meier and husband Stan of Mulvane, KS; son, Josh Sanderson of McPherson, KS; daughter, Joyce Pressnell and husband Kyle of Augusta, KS; step son, James Ramsey of Wichita, KS; step son, Derek Ramsey and wife Brittany of Manhattan, KS; step daughter, Monica Lubbers and husband Mark of Andale, KS; sister, Glenda Sanderson, of Park City, KS; brother, Terry Sanderson and wife Jennifer of McKinney, TX; and 17 grandchildren. Memorial donations to Grace Cottage 531 N Crestline Wichita, KS 67212.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Kechi Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Greg was a good friend, i feel blessed to have known him. my sympathies to the family and friends of Greg
Randy Woods
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved