Sanderson, Gregory Lee 59, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mulvane, KS. A private graveside will be held at Kechi Cemetery and a memorial service will be held a later date. Greg was born in Wichita, KS on June 9, 1960, to the late Tulla (Cornelius) and Parley Sanderson. He retired as a machinist and had worked for Boeing and Spirit. Following retirement, he was an instructor at WSU Tech. Greg enjoyed golfing and Indycar racing. He was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan! He is survived by: son, Jay Sanderson and wife Aimee of Douglass, KS; daughter, Jennie Meier and husband Stan of Mulvane, KS; son, Josh Sanderson of McPherson, KS; daughter, Joyce Pressnell and husband Kyle of Augusta, KS; step son, James Ramsey of Wichita, KS; step son, Derek Ramsey and wife Brittany of Manhattan, KS; step daughter, Monica Lubbers and husband Mark of Andale, KS; sister, Glenda Sanderson, of Park City, KS; brother, Terry Sanderson and wife Jennifer of McKinney, TX; and 17 grandchildren. Memorial donations to Grace Cottage 531 N Crestline Wichita, KS 67212.