SHELTON, WA-Garringer, Gregory Lynn passed away on January 18, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on April 2, 1948 to Jack and Peggy (Brown) Garringer. Gregory graduated from Magnolia High School in Anaheim, CA in 1966, and married Beverly Wilson, the love of his life, in May 1975. He graduated from Friends University in 1974, and attended Midwestern Southern Baptist Seminary graduating in 1989. He was called to prison chaplaincy and served at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas. In 2003 Gregory moved his family to Shelton, WA after accepting a job as the chaplain of the Washington Correction Center where he was employed at the time of his death. Gregory loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. Gregory was a devoted father and husband. He loved his wife Beverly. We know that Gregory is in his heavenly home. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Garringer, his son Nathan Garringer, and nephew Stephen Garringer. Gregory is survived by his loving wife Beverly Garringer, his mother Peggy Garringer, and brother Marc Garringer (Kim). There is a celebration of life scheduled on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th, Wichita, KS.

