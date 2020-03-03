Gregory S. Stallings

Stallings, Gregory S. 54, passed away on February 29, 2020. He loved hunting, fishing, and his Camaros. He is survived by his parents, Gerald Stallings and Shirley (Long) Meeks; his significant other, Heidi Gillespie and her family, three children, Jessica Bishop, Scotty Stallings and Gracie Stallings; siblings, Shannon McEachern and Kelly Stallings; five nephews, Michael and Clay McEachern, Dustin Davis, Kyle Riggs and Riley Stallings (Campbell); and granddaughter, Lynden Bishop. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Chase, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020
