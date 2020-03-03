Stallings, Gregory S. 54, passed away on February 29, 2020. He loved hunting, fishing, and his Camaros. He is survived by his parents, Gerald Stallings and Shirley (Long) Meeks; his significant other, Heidi Gillespie and her family, three children, Jessica Bishop, Scotty Stallings and Gracie Stallings; siblings, Shannon McEachern and Kelly Stallings; five nephews, Michael and Clay McEachern, Dustin Davis, Kyle Riggs and Riley Stallings (Campbell); and granddaughter, Lynden Bishop. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Chase, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020